IN PICTURES: Scarborough Sparkle brings Christmas magic to the Open Air Theatre

Run by North Yorkshire Council, Scarborough Sparkle filled the town’s Open Air Theatre with more than 50 stalls showcasing gifts, hot food and drinks.

The Tipi Venue proved a popular space to enjoy refreshments, and presenters from This is the Coast hosted entertainment on the stage.

The theatre was also filled with a snow machine, Christmas tree, Santa sleigh and characters from children’s films.

The event was launched with a lantern parade in Peasholm Park on Friday (November 29). It was staged by Animated Objects with the help of 26 community groups across the town to transform the park into a paradise of lanterns and illuminations.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough Sparkles was back and better than ever, cementing itself as a staple of the town’s events calendar.

“It entices visitors outside of the peak tourist season, who add to our vibrant economy by sampling local businesses from hotels to restaurants.

“There was also an incredible response to the lantern parade from those who took part as well as onlookers. It was a real community effort, with charities, schools and groups represented.

“The event complements Scarborough Lights which is ongoing and is well worth a visit if you haven’t done so already.”

Visitors can still enjoy the Scarborough Lights festival, which runs until December 22, bringing spectacular illuminated art installations to the town, showcasing the work of a range of artists from Yorkshire, nationally and abroad.

More information and tickets for Scarborough Lights are available by visiting www.scarboroughfair.uk

