IN PICTURES: Scarborough Sunrise walk sees hundreds meet at dawn for six-mile walk

The event attracted around 320 people who met at dawn to walk the six miles from Scalby Mills to Scarborough Spa and back.

Walkers were treated to a drink and ice cream at the Harbour Bar, who support the event each year by providing refreshments free of charge.

Tom Thornton, communications assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It was a brilliant morning and such a lovely atmosphere.

"Everyone really enjoyed it and it was great to be able to walk as a big group once again.

“The event will raise thousands of pounds for patient care at Saint Catherine’s and we will announce a final total in the coming weeks.

“Thank you so much to everyone who took part or helped out and the Harbour Bar for their ongoing support.”

