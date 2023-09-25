News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Scarborough sunset walk for Saint Catherine's

People in and around the Scarborough area took part in the Sunset Walk on Suinday to raise vital cash for Saint Catherine’s in the popular annual event.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST

The 10km route from the Sea Life Centre car park to Scarborough Spa and back was planned to maximise views of the sunset, while Harbour Bar provided free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.

Here are Richard Ponter’s photos of this year’s event.

Warm up time for the walkers. picture: Richard Ponter

1. St Catherine's Hospice Sunset Walk

Warm up time for the walkers. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

People get ready for the walk. picture: Richard Ponter

2. St Catherine's Hospice Sunset Walk

People get ready for the walk. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Richard Barwick of St Catherine's readies the walkers. picture: Richard Ponter

3. St Catherine's Hospice Sunset Walk

Richard Barwick of St Catherine's readies the walkers. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Setting off on the sunset walk. picture: Richard Ponter

4. St Catherine's Hospice Sunset Walk.

Setting off on the sunset walk. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

