IN PICTURES: Scarborough sunset walk for Saint Catherine's
People in and around the Scarborough area took part in the Sunset Walk on Suinday to raise vital cash for Saint Catherine’s in the popular annual event.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
The 10km route from the Sea Life Centre car park to Scarborough Spa and back was planned to maximise views of the sunset, while Harbour Bar provided free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.
Here are Richard Ponter’s photos of this year’s event.
