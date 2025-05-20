IN PICTURES: Scarborough surfers join national protest to highlight water quality issues

Co-ordinated by environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), the protests called for transformational reform of the water industry.

A record number of protests, at over 40 UK-wide locations, took place on Saturday, May 17, with surfers, swimmers, kayakers and bathers from Bournemouth to Belhaven Bay, Pembrokeshire to Portrush and South Shields to Scarborough entering the water to take a stand against sewage pollution.

Speaking prior to the event Steve Crawford, North Eastern representative for SAS stated: “It’s a challenge to the water companies to give us the clean seas we all need.

“Also, it’s time to see the success of our campaigns in Scarborough.

“The South Bay’s water quality has really improved due to the investment of Yorkshire Water and McCain, investment due to the pressure of campaigns by SAS and other organisations.

“Even though the South Bay is looking better, we are angry that the North Bay was classed as the dirtiest surfing bay in England last year”.

Check out a selection of images from the day below:

