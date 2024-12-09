IN PICTURES: Scarborough toy appeal exceeds 'ambitious' 30,000 toys target

The Toy Appeal has become a major event in the Scarborough Christmas calendar over the years and Scarborough man Nigel Wood, who started the appeal 13 years ago while president of the Rotary Club, is delighted with how this year’s has gone.

“We’re working together to make a difference,” said Nigel.

"We got 24,000 toys last year.

"This year, 53 businesses made it their Christmas project and as organiser, I network these people and thought we would struggle given the economic climate, but they’ve come to the fore.

"We set an ambitious target of 30,000 toys and got well over that, with £400,000 worth of toys donated, catering for 4,000 families within a 380 square mile radius.

"That’s 4,000 families who will be touched by this.

"It’s very humbling.”

Nigel said work on the 2025 appeal starts now with 30 business already committed to next year’s project.

"We cover Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Malton and beyond so it’s a huge project and there are hundreds of people involved.

"For me, it’s all about children getting gifts at Christmas but realising that people have care and love for them.

"I set this up 13 years ago and for me, it’s the most humbling thing and important thing and that’s what drives me on.”

An annual carol and toy service took place on Sunday night at Westborough Church with more than 450 people there.

"It was a celebration of everything good about the appeal and good about the community,” said Nigel.

"It was brilliant, it was a magical occasion and I want to thank everybody.

"I have met some incredible people this past 12 months who do incredible work in the community.”

A free will offering took place which raised more than £600 for Westborough church’s LEGO Church and Action for Children.

