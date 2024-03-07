World Book Day fun at schools around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.World Book Day fun at schools around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.
World Book Day fun at schools around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington school pupils enjoy World Book Day 2024

From Mister Men to Oompa Loompas, youngsters from the area’s schools got into character when they took part in this year’s World Book Day.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Mar 2024, 18:11 GMT

Schools from the Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington area sent in photos from the big day.

See if your youngsters feature.

East Ayton School reception youngsters.

East Ayton School reception youngsters. Photo: submitted

East Ayton School year six pupils.

East Ayton School year six pupils. Photo: submitted

Staff at East Ayton School with their Mister Men and Little Miss theme!

Staff at East Ayton School with their Mister Men and Little Miss theme! Photo: submitted

Youngsters from various Scarborough primary schools visit The Hall residential care home in Thornton-le-Dale on World Book Day.

Youngsters from various Scarborough primary schools visit The Hall residential care home in Thornton-le-Dale on World Book Day. Photo: submitted

