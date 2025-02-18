IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Barrowcliff School youngsters create vibrant art gallery

Each year group embraced a unique artistic style, producing a stunning collection of works that showcase their imagination and creativity.

The journey began with the youngest artists in nursery, who turned simple cardboard boxes into imaginative creations inspired by the book Not a Box.

Reception pupils brought The Three Billy Goats Gruff to life, crafting trolls from recycled materials.

Year one explored the bold, colourful world of Henri Matisse, cutting dynamic shapes to enhance their watercolour backgrounds, while year two took inspiration from Kandinsky, designing striking trees adorned with concentric circles.

Children in year three immersed themselves in the distinctive dot patterns of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, creating playful, polka-dot-covered masterpieces.

Year four youngsters turned to Van Gogh, painting dazzling interpretations of Starry Night, while year five embraced the abstract style of Paul Klee, producing striking portraits.

The artistic journey culminated with year six, who mastered the intricate craft of string art, inspired by Ben Koracevic, better known as The String Art Guy.

In the school’s entrance, the students' creations provide a colourful and inspiring welcome to visitors.

Parents will have the opportunity to buy their child’s artwork, with proceeds supporting school initiatives.

As a lasting tribute to the event, a collaborative butterfly display featuring a piece from every child will remain a permanent fixture.

Visitors have offered fantastic feedback, praising the remarkable talents of Barrowcliff School's pupils.

Barrowcliff School artwork Year six youngsters master the intricate craft of string art.

Barrowcliff School artwork Some artistic talents on display!