IN PICTURES: Scarborough's famous Naval Warfare battles return to Peasholm Park

By Louise French
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 11:39 BST
An absolute must-see of the summer season, the ‘Battle of Peasholm’, has returned to Scarborough’s best-loved park.

For more than 80 years the “Battle of Peasholm” has played out for 30 minutes three times every week during the summer season (weather permitting!)

The battle features model warships, many of which are powered by human operators in the lake.

Crowds gather on the slopes around the lake and whoop and cheer as torpedoes hit and planes drop bombs on the ‘enemy’.

When the shows first began, the models were First World War battleships, called Dreadnaughts, mystery ships called Q-ships, a passenger liner called Orantes and a U-boat.

After the Second World War, the fleet was replaced with new vessels to recreate the Battle of the River Plate.

Today, there is far less emphasis on recreating either World War; just on unnamed “friends” and an equally unnamed “enemy”.

The Naval Warfare battles take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout July and August - Doors at 2pm, music from 2:30pm, battle at 3pm.

The battles take place close to the bandstand

The battles take place close to the bandstand Photo: Richard Ponter

The boats arrive

The boats arrive Photo: Richard Ponter

A direct hit!

A direct hit! Photo: Richard Ponter

The ships are powered by 'invisible' operators

The ships are powered by 'invisible' operators Photo: Richard Ponter

