In pictures: Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre stages Hawaiian-themed family fun day

Youngsters attending the centre’s summer holiday club have taken part in various activities, such as beach days and crafts and making a soapbox from wood – and the celebration was a fitting way to round off a pleasant summer.

Cerificates were presented to the youngsters by Borough Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent.

Office manager Pam Thompson said: “We held a barbecue and invited families and friends and all the people who contributed to the club, and we presented the children with their certificates.

Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day - taking on the football challenge. 223191c

"The event was Hawaiian-themed and we decorated the whole centre, and some of the staff wore garland and grass skirts.

"It was a lovely day, lovely weather and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Gallows Close Centre volunteers were recently selected as a finalist in the Community Awards 2022, Best Community Group category.

Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day organiser Kimmie Avison thanks the group. 223191b

Borough Mayor Eric Broadbent and Mayoress Lynne Broadbent join the fun with organiser Kimmie Avison. 223191a

Capturing the moment. 223191a

Nicky Pattison dances with Karen Christopherson. 223191f

Mayor Eric Broadbent does a little dance watched by Isabelle Clough Lynne, Jim Martin, Kimmie Avison and Nicky Pattison. 2231191d

A day of fun at Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day. 223191j

Mama Kendra has a great day. 223191g