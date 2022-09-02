In pictures: Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre stages Hawaiian-themed family fun day
Scarborough’s Gallows Close Centre held a Hawaiian-themed family fun day to mark the end of their summer of activities.
Youngsters attending the centre’s summer holiday club have taken part in various activities, such as beach days and crafts and making a soapbox from wood – and the celebration was a fitting way to round off a pleasant summer.
Cerificates were presented to the youngsters by Borough Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent.
Office manager Pam Thompson said: “We held a barbecue and invited families and friends and all the people who contributed to the club, and we presented the children with their certificates.
"The event was Hawaiian-themed and we decorated the whole centre, and some of the staff wore garland and grass skirts.
"It was a lovely day, lovely weather and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”
Gallows Close Centre volunteers were recently selected as a finalist in the Community Awards 2022, Best Community Group category.