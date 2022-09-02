News you can trust since 1882
In pictures: Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre stages Hawaiian-themed family fun day

Scarborough’s Gallows Close Centre held a Hawaiian-themed family fun day to mark the end of their summer of activities.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:00 am

Youngsters attending the centre’s summer holiday club have taken part in various activities, such as beach days and crafts and making a soapbox from wood – and the celebration was a fitting way to round off a pleasant summer.

Cerificates were presented to the youngsters by Borough Mayor, Cllr Eric Broadbent.

Office manager Pam Thompson said: “We held a barbecue and invited families and friends and all the people who contributed to the club, and we presented the children with their certificates.

Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day - taking on the football challenge. 223191c

"The event was Hawaiian-themed and we decorated the whole centre, and some of the staff wore garland and grass skirts.

"It was a lovely day, lovely weather and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Gallows Close Centre volunteers were recently selected as a finalist in the Community Awards 2022, Best Community Group category.

Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day organiser Kimmie Avison thanks the group. 223191b
Borough Mayor Eric Broadbent and Mayoress Lynne Broadbent join the fun with organiser Kimmie Avison. 223191a
Capturing the moment. 223191a
Nicky Pattison dances with Karen Christopherson. 223191f
Mayor Eric Broadbent does a little dance watched by Isabelle Clough Lynne, Jim Martin, Kimmie Avison and Nicky Pattison. 2231191d
A day of fun at Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day. 223191j
Mama Kendra has a great day. 223191g
Gallows Close Hawaiian fun day - Lucy and Zack have great fun. 223191e
