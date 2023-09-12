IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Honda Goldwing Light Display returns after four year absence

Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade made eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in four years over the weekend.

The parade saw hundreds of people descend on Scarborough’s seafront over two nights as they watched the Honda Goldwing’s parade exit left from West Pier, around the aquarium top roundabout and then along Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and around Peasholm Gap roundabout before making the return journey back to West Pier.

The display and parade were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions and the event was again cancelled last year due to the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; the last event to run in 2019 raised a record £11,200 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Check out our pictures below!

