In pictures: Scarborough’s oldest dance school prepares to celebrates its 80th anniversary with three special shows

The school, which opened in 1945, will mark the milestone with three shows, taking place today (Friday) and Saturday, March 22.

Principal, Caron Miller, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be leading the school into its 80th annual show.

“This show is a real love letter to all those who came before me. The dances pay tribute the dancers that gave so much to the school, creating the Bensons that we all know and love.

“This show is going to be incredible. Some of these dances you will recognise, and some are brand new. There are also some familiar faces returning.

“I can’t wait for you to see what me, my fellow teachers and the pupils have been working so hard on.”

To celebrate the special occasion, former principal Jeanette Allport-Lilley is dusting off her taps and the school is excited to have her dance again.

Jeanette said: “I am so happy to be dancing alongside girls I taught from a young age, including Caron. She is an excellent dancer, teacher and principal.

“This show is set to be outstanding and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

The show is being held at the YMCA Theatre on Friday, March 21 at 7.30pm, and on Saturday, March 22 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the YMCA.

Here is a selection of photos of the cast in rehearsal for the anniversary show, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.

