IN PICTURES: sculpture of Whitby lifeboat hero Henry Freeman unveiled on Khyber Pass

Earlier this year, Whitby RNLI's station mechanic Richard Dowson came up with the idea of creating a sculpture to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI in 2024.

After seeing a trail of similar sculptures around the town created by artist Emma Stothard, Richard suggested creating one of lifeboat Henry Freeman.

Freeman was the sole survivor of a lifeboat disaster in 1861.

He survived as he was the only crew member wearing a new cork lifejacket, and he went on to win a medal for his bravery.

A descendent of Henry Freeman, Lesley Jackson (nee Freeman) heard about Richard's idea and generously donated the full cost of the sculpture.

The Whitby RNLI crew and volunteers gathered for an official unveiling which saw the old rowing lifeboat brought along for the event.

RNLI Head of Region George Pickford welcomed members of the public and Lesley and her family to the unveiling and told briefly of the RNLI's history of saving lives at sea.

Lesley gave a poignant speech, telling the crowd how much the sculpture means to her and her family, and said: "It not only represents Henry Freeman's bravery but the bravery of the volunteers who continue to save lives at sea to this day.”

The sculpture was revealed to a round of applause from the crowd, and will now stand pride of place on Khyber Pass.

Mr Dowson added: “It was a fantastic turn-out for the event.

“Emma Stothard has worked tirelessly on the sculpture, perfectly capturing Henry's character, not as easy task with wire!

"But she has done a fantastic job.”

Whitby RNLI thanks Lesley for her kind donation which has made the project possible and many others who have helped along the way including Wilf Nobles for installing the sculpture free of charge and to Neil Trillo for his generous donation of an MG Midget towards the project.

1 . Henry Freeman Whitby sculpture Whitby RNLI crew with the sculpture Photo: RNLI/Ceri Oakes Photo Sales

2 . Henry Freeman Whitby sculpture Crowds gather for the official unveiling of the sculpture. Photo: RNLI/Ceri Oakes Photo Sales

3 . Henry Freeman Whitby sculpture Artist Emma Stothard with the Henry Freeman sculpture. Photo: RNLI/Ceri Oakes Photo Sales