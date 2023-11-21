A former RAF radar site overlooking the North Sea has been restored to its former glory.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Guard House in Goldsborough, part of the Mulgrave Estate, has been converted into a luxury five-bedroom holiday home.

The restoration of the building, which took 18 months to complete, has been undertaken by interior designer Sibylla Phipps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sibylla said: “We needed to restore the original building to exactly what it would have looked like during the Second World War.

Inside the refurbished Old Guard House.

"We were also able to put in a modern addition, which has been designed to work in harmony with the feel of the original building, but takes advantage of the sensational views over the sea.

“I was attracted to this project by its history.

"As a former RAF radar site, it was always a landmark and a point of interest in the area.

"In 2004 it was badly damaged by a fire and stood as a skeletal wreck until we began work on it last year.

The derelict old shell of the former radar site at Goldsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It always seemed sad to me that a building with so much historical value should be left in a state of total disrepair and disuse.

"My grandmother, who worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in the Second World War, had always been keen to restore it but all previous attempts - and there have been many – proved unsuccessful.

“It has been a great pleasure to work on The Old Guard House.

"We haven’t faced many challenges in the building process, mainly due to the brilliant work of our construction company Starline Construction.

Exterior of the Old Guard House holiday property at Goldsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My only regret is that the underground bunker, in which the control panels of the Guard House were kept, was beyond repair.

"Having been flooded for many decades it was too dangerous to recover and is now sealed off for safety reasons.”

Sibylla said that, when decorating The Old Guard House, she had to decide between comfort and historicity.

"In the end I decided that a traditional 1940s look ought to be balanced with some more modern comforts,” she said.

The Old Guard House at Goldsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think many people would really want to sleep in a 1940s bed!

“The interior of the original Guard House I have kept as close to a 1940s interior as possible with the distinctive wallpaper of that era.

"I also managed to source some fantastic 1940s pieces of furniture and other vintage pieces from antique shops in Whitby.

“I wanted to do justice to the design elements of 1940s Britain and I’m pleased with how it’s turned out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The architect I worked with, Richard Waller of Peter Rayment Designs, was extremely talented and sensitive to the needs of the project.

“It’s been great fun to work on such a creative project and dig into some of the rich history of the RAF in North Yorkshire, of which there’s such an abundance.”

The Old Guard House was originally developed in 1941 as an Army station to detect enemy ships approaching Britain by sea in the Second World War.

In 1942, it was transferred to the control of the RAF, becoming RAF Goldsborough – part of the Chain Home Low radar warning system that was developed to detect low flying aircraft used by German forces.