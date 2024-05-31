The new Pescado Lounge has opened at Whitby's Dock End - here's a look inside.The new Pescado Lounge has opened at Whitby's Dock End - here's a look inside.
The new Pescado Lounge has opened at Whitby's Dock End - here's a look inside.

IN PICTURES: See inside Whitby's new Pescado Lounge restaurant

By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st May 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 11:44 BST
The wait is over! Whitby’s Pescado Lounge has finally opened at the site of the town’s former Star Inn the Harbour at Dock End.

The restaurant, part of the Loungers plc group, opened its doors yesterday – and here’s a look inside at its unique decor!

Pescado Lounge will welcome people in the Whitby area who are looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Preparing a coffee in the Pescado Lounge in Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter

1. Pescado Lounge opens in Whitby opens

Preparing a coffee in the Pescado Lounge in Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Serving drinks at the Pescado Lounge in Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter

2. Pescado Lounge opens in Whitby

Serving drinks at the Pescado Lounge in Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Some elaborate decor and furnishings.picture: Richard Ponter

3. Pescado Lounge opens in Whitby

Some elaborate decor and furnishings.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Diners and drinkers enjoying the afternoon.picture: Richard Ponter

4. Pescado Lounge opens in Whitby

Diners and drinkers enjoying the afternoon.picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby