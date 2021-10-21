TIckets £25 on sale now - visit nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular if you are interested.
Entry will include an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.
Here are some photos from the preview night.
1. Light Spectacular
Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
picture: Charlotte Graham
2. Light Spectacular
picture: Charlotte Graham
3. Light Spectacular
picture: Robert Townsend.
4. Light Spectacular
picture: Robert Townsend.