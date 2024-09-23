Fun galore at the Whitby and District Lions' Colour Run on the beach.Fun galore at the Whitby and District Lions' Colour Run on the beach.
IN PICTURES: see these 25 photos of spectacular Whitby Colour Run

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:18 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 13:18 BST
Families ran and skipped their way through a vibrant kaleidoscope of colour on Whitby’s West Cliff Beach in a memorable charity event.

All the money raised from the Colour Run will support the work of Whitby District Lions Club, which donates to charities and good causes in the area.

And as you can see from our photos, there was plenty of fun to be had!

Doused in bright green!

1. Whitby Colour Run

Doused in bright green! Photo: Richard Ponter

Fun on West Cliff Beach.

2. Whitby Colour Run

Fun on West Cliff Beach. Photo: Richard Ponter

Well it was white to start with!

3. Whitby Colour Run

Well it was white to start with! Photo: Richard Ponter

Whitby Colour Run fun galore.

4. Whitby Colour Run

Whitby Colour Run fun galore. Photo: Richard Ponter

