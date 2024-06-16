A great night in Scarborough as Jess Glynne hits the stage!A great night in Scarborough as Jess Glynne hits the stage!
IN PICTURES: Singing in the Rain - but Jess Glynne wows Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Jun 2024, 17:54 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 18:41 BST
Jess Glynne delivered a 90 minute set headlining TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 16.

Kicking off with a crowd pleasing Silly Me from new album Jess, the pop superstar performed a string of hits including I’ll Be There, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, Thursday and Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be before ending the night with Hold My Hand.

Supporting Jess was Michael Aldag and The Mercians.

Next up at Scarborough OAT is British rock legends Simple Minds (June 18), followed by Anne-Marie (June 20) and Deacon Blue (June 21).

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more information and the full list of summer concerts.

Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

A great night in Scarborough to see the Jess Glynne show!

No dampening the spirits of the Jess Glynne fans at the Open Air Theatre.

Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

No dampening the spirits of the Jess Glynne fans at the Open Air Theatre.

Jess Glynne on stage.

Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jess Glynne on stage.

Fun at the Jess Glynne concert.

Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fun at the Jess Glynne concert.

