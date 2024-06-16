IN PICTURES: Singing in the Rain - but Jess Glynne wows Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Kicking off with a crowd pleasing Silly Me from new album Jess, the pop superstar performed a string of hits including I’ll Be There, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, Thursday and Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be before ending the night with Hold My Hand.
Supporting Jess was Michael Aldag and The Mercians.
Next up at Scarborough OAT is British rock legends Simple Minds (June 18), followed by Anne-Marie (June 20) and Deacon Blue (June 21).
