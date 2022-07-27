From Delilah and What's New Pussycat to Sexbomb and You Can Leave Your Hat On, Sir Tom and his band put on a cracking set of some of his best songs from down the decades.
Jones, 82, had performed seated on a stool and explained that it was because he needed a hip replacement.
Support for the evening came from Australian band Germein.
1. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre
Sir Tom Jones on stage in Scarborough.
Photo: Cuffe & Taylor
2. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre
Sir Tom Jones performs You Can Leave Your Hat On to a spectacularly coloured backdrop.
Photo: Emma Atkins
3. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre
Sir Tom Jones delighted the Scarborough audience.
Photo: Cuffe & Taylor
4. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre
A packed house watches the show.
Photo: Cuffe & Taylor