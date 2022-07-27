IN PICTURES: Sir Tom Jones rolls out the classics at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Veteran pop star Sir Tom Jones wowed a near sell-out crowd at the Open Air Theatre with some of his greatest hits.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:50 pm

From Delilah and What's New Pussycat to Sexbomb and You Can Leave Your Hat On, Sir Tom and his band put on a cracking set of some of his best songs from down the decades.

Jones, 82, had performed seated on a stool and explained that it was because he needed a hip replacement.

Support for the evening came from Australian band Germein.

1. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre

Sir Tom Jones on stage in Scarborough.

Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

2. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre

Sir Tom Jones performs You Can Leave Your Hat On to a spectacularly coloured backdrop.

Photo: Emma Atkins

3. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre

Sir Tom Jones delighted the Scarborough audience.

Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

4. Sir Tom Jones at the Open Air Theatre

A packed house watches the show.

Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Tom Jones
