The show was well attended with 383 entries in the adult classes which included grain, vegetables, fruit, flowers, home produce, handicrafts, photography, woodwork and metalwork.

Trophy winners of note included John A. Cussons from East Heslerton who won the Challenge Cup for most points in agricultural classes;

Fred Husband from Kirby Grindalythe who won the Challenge Cup for the most points in the vegetable classes;

Philip E. Booth who won The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup for most points in the fruit classes;

Holly Pearson from Malton who won The W.I. Rose Bowl for most points in home produce classes and Alison Marshall who won The W. Sherlaw Cup for most points overall in the show.

The Audrey Sherlaw Cup for a child aged 5 to 7 gaining most points in the childrens classes was won by Blake Ireland and the shield for a child aged 8 and over gaining most points in the childrens classes went to Merlin Rutherford.

Rillington Show 2022 Rita Worthy and Yve Boddy enjoy their visit

Rillington Show 2022 Barbara Howard at the show

Rillington Show 2022 Secretary Tracey Ireland at the show.

Rillington Show 2022 There were a variety of home produce classes