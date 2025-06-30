Snow Patrol, the Florentinas and Freya Ridings perform at the OAT. pictures: Cuffe & Taylorplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Snow Patrol rock Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:27 BST
Indie-rock pioneers Snow Patrol brought their signature anthemic sound to the Yorkshire coast for another sensational night at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 27.

The Ivor Novello Award winners delighted a capacity crowd for the second time in four years after their previous sold-out show at the venue in 2021.

Starting the show with Take Back The City, Chocolate and Called Out In The Dark, frontman Gary Lightbody told the crowd: “Scarborough, it’s amazing to be back.”

Classics Run, Shut Your Eyes, You’re All I Have and the era-defining Chasing Cars was followed by a sing-along encore which included the classic Just Say Yes.

Snow Patrol were joined on the night by BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings and Northern Irish indie stars The Florentinas.

