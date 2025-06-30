The Ivor Novello Award winners delighted a capacity crowd for the second time in four years after their previous sold-out show at the venue in 2021.

Starting the show with Take Back The City, Chocolate and Called Out In The Dark, frontman Gary Lightbody told the crowd: “Scarborough, it’s amazing to be back.”

Classics Run, Shut Your Eyes, You’re All I Have and the era-defining Chasing Cars was followed by a sing-along encore which included the classic Just Say Yes.

Snow Patrol were joined on the night by BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings and Northern Irish indie stars The Florentinas.

