The Ivor Novello Award winners delighted a capacity crowd for the second time in four years after their previous sold-out show at the venue in 2021.
Starting the show with Take Back The City, Chocolate and Called Out In The Dark, frontman Gary Lightbody told the crowd: “Scarborough, it’s amazing to be back.”
Classics Run, Shut Your Eyes, You’re All I Have and the era-defining Chasing Cars was followed by a sing-along encore which included the classic Just Say Yes.
Snow Patrol were joined on the night by BRIT Award nominee Freya Ridings and Northern Irish indie stars The Florentinas.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.