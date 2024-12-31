There are some cracking events coming up in the Whitby area this coming year.There are some cracking events coming up in the Whitby area this coming year.
IN PICTURES: Some of the key events going on in Whitby in 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Whitby area plays host to some of the most popular events on the Yorkshire coast.

From the town’s three-day carnival atmosphere of Whitby Regatta to the Goth Weekends and summer agricultural shows, there is plenty of fun to be had.

Here is our guide to some of the main events happening in the area in 2025 and when they are on.

Whitby Regatta runs from August 9 to 11, 2025.

Whitby Regatta runs from August 9 to 11, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter

Egton Show will be on Wednesday August 20, 2025.

Egton Show will be on Wednesday August 20, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter

Danby Show is on Wednesday August 13, 2025.

Danby Show is on Wednesday August 13, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter

Whitby Fish and Ships Festival will take place on May 17 to 18, 2025.

Whitby Fish and Ships Festival will take place on May 17 to 18, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter

