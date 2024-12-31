IN PICTURES: Some of the key events going on in Whitby in 2025

From the town’s three-day carnival atmosphere of Whitby Regatta to the Goth Weekends and summer agricultural shows, there is plenty of fun to be had.
Here is our guide to some of the main events happening in the area in 2025 and when they are on.
Whitby Regatta runs from August 9 to 11, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter
Egton Show will be on Wednesday August 20, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter
Danby Show is on Wednesday August 13, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter
Whitby Fish and Ships Festival will take place on May 17 to 18, 2025. Photo: Richard Ponter
