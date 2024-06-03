The crowd enjoy the opening night of the Scarborough Open Air Theatre season 2024.The crowd enjoy the opening night of the Scarborough Open Air Theatre season 2024.
IN PICTURES: Status Quo rock audience at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
Rock legends Status Quo kicked off this summer’s season of entertainment at the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

More than 100,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s 18-gig series which began in style on June 2 at the outdoor venue.

Opening with the smash hit Caroline, Status Quo – who have now headlined Scarborough OAT four times – ran through a hit-packed set which included What You’re Proposing, Beginning Of The End, In The Army Now, Hold Ya Back, Down Down and Rocking All Over The World.

Quo frontman Francis Rossi told the packed crowd: “Brilliant to see you – what a great place – we’ve been here a few times and it’s very nice to be back.

"This is one of the nicest venues in England and we love coming here.”

Quo were supported by Mike Peters.

The Alarm frontman took to the stage just weeks after revealing to fans he is receiving treatment for Lymphoma.

He thanked NHS staff and Alarm fans everywhere for their support before fittingly dedicating his band’s classic Beautiful to the crowd – telling them: “Scarborough, you look beautiful tonight.”

Next up at Scarborough OAT is chart-topper Jess Glynne, who headlines on Saturday June 15.

Status Quo have the Scarborough audience rocking all over the world!

