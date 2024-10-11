IN PICTURES: Students attend the 15th Scarborough Science and Engineering Week

The total number of students attending the annual event at Scarborough Spa has now exceeded 43,000.

Simon Bull, chairman of organisers the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: "Our 15th showcase has been a tremendous success. The event has consolidated itself as one of the most significant regional gatherings of the year in creating life-changing opportunities.

"There are more and more young people who attended as schoolchildren who are now in skill-based careers.

"It's fantastic to see the youngsters engaged with all the exhibitions and being inspired by the range of displays, technology and design.

"Our sponsors and supporters have helped us to create a unique and valuable platform that embraces the business community and education providers."

He said the extra addition this year of a well-attended business breakfast on the maritime and renewables sector, sponsored by Dale Power Solutions and North Yorkshire Council, highlighted vast opportunities and careers.

The event is run in conjunction with education and business partnership NYBEP.

Winners of the Best Exhibition awards were: Visual stand - Flamingo Land; Most Informative - NHS; Most interactive - Anglo American; Most Informative Apprentice - Tom Allen (NHS)

The Vaugn Bulmer memorial award: Alex Farley of Castle Group

Most Exceptional Young Person in STEM: Ben Wright, of Derwent Training.

The guest speaker was York Minster restoration consultant Laura Cotter who is based in Scarborough. She presented the minster's stunning examples of heritage craft skills and cutting edge digital technology.

Anglo American was the headline sponsor for Scarborough Science and Engineering Week and North Yorkshire Council provided school transport and the venue.

“We’re delighted to support this fantastic event," said Richard Adams, Anglo American Education Programme manager.

A dinner for exhibitors and businesses was prepared and served by Scarborough TEC catering students.

Supporters include Anglo American, Made Smarter, Alexander Dennis, Humber Marine and Renewables, Army, Dale Power Solutions, McCain, Flamingo Land, Smailes Goldie Group, IET, NHS, Scarborough UTC, York Minster, RAF, Navy, Schneider Electric, Deep Sea Electronics, Derwent Training, Castle Group Ltd, Scarborough Construction Skills Village, KD Recruitment, Askew Brook, Castle Employment, DSE, SWC, Beyond Housing, NYNET, Osprey, Lloyd Dowson, National Education Nature Park, Torque Solutions, Butterworth Marine.

