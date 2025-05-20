Filey Steampunk Weekend saw everything from Morris dancers and shanty men, to tanks on the beach and a fabulous burlesque troupe, descend on the town to delight visitors.

Traders selling everything from fudge to steampunk themed handbags took their place at busy stalls and the Filey sailing regatta tackled some pretty challenging conditions in the bay.

Organiser Simon Baldry said: “To cap it all off, we also had a steam engine, behind which the best steampunk parade we’ve seen for ages trotted merrily along!

“From the team here, we’d like to thank everyone locally for getting behind the steampunk theme, the shops with rare trinkets in their windows, and the pubs and bars for putting on everything imaginable to encourage costumes and fun.

“We’d also like to thank the council for yet again allowing the team from SWB to drive around the beach giving passenger rides to literally hundreds of people over the weekend, an event only done here in Filey - totally unique! “We’d like to say thank you for coming and we’ll make it bigger and better next year. See you in May 2026!”

1 . Filey Steampunk Weekend Strike a pose - Mark Cramoysan takes a picture of Keith Hawkins Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Filey Steampunk Weekend Shops around the town were decorated for the occasion Photo: Simon Baldry Photo Sales

3 . Filey Steampunk Weekend Tammy Morris and Tina Lind enjoy a chat Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Filey Steampunk Weekend Tanks on the beach were a highlight of the weekend Photo: Simon Baldry Photo Sales