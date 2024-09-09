IN PICTURES: Stunning photos from the annual Bridlington Model Railway show

The event was hosted by Bridlington group Trainshed, and took place on Saturday (September 7) at the Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.

The show was a huge success with large numbers of train enthusiasts visiting the event, which featured exhibits in various scales and trade support.

There were 12 layouts in total, alongside a number of trade stalls with model railway supplies and collectables to peruse.

Trainshed, organisers of the event, are a model railway group based in Bridlington. The group was founded in 2007 and caters for anyone in the area who has an interest in railways.

Check out the photos below!

1 . Bridlington Model Railway show The event was full of hustle and bustle as the railway enthusiasts took in the beautiful exhibits. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Model Railway show Organising the display. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington Model Railway show Trainshed has several experienced modellers among its members, including some who have exhibited layouts at shows around the country getting featured in national railway magazines. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Bridlington Model Railway show Capturing Flamborough in a picture. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales