IN PICTURES: Stunning photos from the annual Bridlington Model Railway show

The event was hosted by Bridlington group Trainshed, and took place on Saturday (September 7) at the Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.
The show was a huge success with large numbers of train enthusiasts visiting the event, which featured exhibits in various scales and trade support.
There were 12 layouts in total, alongside a number of trade stalls with model railway supplies and collectables to peruse.
Trainshed, organisers of the event, are a model railway group based in Bridlington. The group was founded in 2007 and caters for anyone in the area who has an interest in railways.
Check out the photos below!
