Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Stunning photos from the Scarborough UTC prom 2025

By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
Here is a selection of beautiful photos as the Scarborough University Technical College (UTC) students have an incredible night at the annual prom.

A spokesperson for Scarborough UTC said: “Year 11 and 13 said their goodbyes with their own send offs.

"Year 11 prom saw glamorous dresses, suave suits and arrivals in style with Porsches, Bentleys, Mustangs, tractors and even a fire engine. “Dancing the night away in style the students laughed it up with their fun photos and end of year awards.” Check out the fantastic photos below!

It was a black tie occasion! Photo: Scarborough UTC

Friends enjoying the night together. Photo: Scarborough UTC

As always, there were some magnificent vehicles transporting students to the prom- including a fire engine! Photo: Scarborough UTC

Dancing the night away. Photo: Scarborough UTC

