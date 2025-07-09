A spokesperson for Scarborough UTC said: “Year 11 and 13 said their goodbyes with their own send offs.

"Year 11 prom saw glamorous dresses, suave suits and arrivals in style with Porsches, Bentleys, Mustangs, tractors and even a fire engine. “Dancing the night away in style the students laughed it up with their fun photos and end of year awards.” Check out the fantastic photos below!