IN PICTURES: Stunning photos VE Day tea-party held at Scarborough Nursery School for 80th anniversary

Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough held a VE Day themed tea-party, with all the children enjoying delicious cakes surrounded by beautiful themed decorations.

In the afternoon, Kathy Seabrook visited the children to play music while they enjoyed scones and tea with guests Normanby House and Ravensworth Lodge.

At approximately 1:30pm, Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume visited the children and joined in the festivities.

Fun was had by all who attended, with Union Jack themed headbands and facepainting making the event even more colourful and vibrant.

Amanda and Jess have some refreshments.

Alison Hulme MP celebrates with the children.

Sarah and Sarah with their flags.