IN PICTURES: Stunning photos VE Day tea-party held at Scarborough Nursery School for 80th anniversary

By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th May 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:09 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos taken at Childhaven Nursery while they celebrated the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough held a VE Day themed tea-party, with all the children enjoying delicious cakes surrounded by beautiful themed decorations.

In the afternoon, Kathy Seabrook visited the children to play music while they enjoyed scones and tea with guests Normanby House and Ravensworth Lodge.

At approximately 1:30pm, Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume visited the children and joined in the festivities.

Fun was had by all who attended, with Union Jack themed headbands and facepainting making the event even more colourful and vibrant.

Amanda and Jess have some refreshments.

1. Childhaven Nursery celebrates VE Day 2025

Amanda and Jess have some refreshments. Photo: Richard Ponter

Alison Hulme MP celebrates with the children.

2. Childhaven Nursery celebrates VE Day 2025

Alison Hulme MP celebrates with the children. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sarah and Sarah with their flags.

3. Childhaven Nursery celebrates VE Day 2025

Sarah and Sarah with their flags. Photo: Richard Ponter

The day was enjoyed by all who attended.

4. Childhaven Nursery celebrates VE Day 2025

The day was enjoyed by all who attended. Photo: Richard Ponter

