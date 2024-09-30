Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk 2024Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk 2024
IN PICTURES: Stunning skies over Scarborough for Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk 2024

By Louise French
Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 14:10 BST
The sky over Scarborough turned eye-catching shades of purple, pink and orange as mother nature provided a stunning morning show for those taking part in Saint Catherine’s Sunrise Walk.

More than 200 early-risers gathered at Scarborough’s SEA LIFE Centre on Sunday, September 29, to take part in the annual event to raise funds for the hospice on Throxenby Lane.

Walkers made the journey from the SEA LIFE Centre car park along Marine Drive, before making the traditional stop at the Harbour Bar for ice cream.

Participants then continued to Scarborough Spa before retracing their steps to the SEA LIFE Centre.

Yellow Ribbons of Remembrance flittering in the breeze gave people chance to express special memories of loved ones.

More than £9,000 has been donated on the Walk’s Just Giving page so far and funds are still flooding in for the charity.

Meeting Freddie

An early start for walkers

The fabulous view of the sunrise

Taking a break

