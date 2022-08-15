The event, which first started in 1999, enables local charities and community groups to generate much needed cash for their respective organisations.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club, Mike Wilkinson said: “It was a brilliant day and we had a really good turn-out.

"It total there were 26 stalls representing all sorts of charities and community groups.

"The weather helped and the town was buzzing, it really was a great event.”

“The Mayor, Councillor Eric Broadbent, officially opened the Fair and got us off to a good start by judging the “best dressed stall”.”

The best dressed stall gives the stallholders the opportunity to be creative and inventive with their table displays and fancy-dress themes.

This years winner was the stall for the Scarborough branch of Parkinson’s UK. They were presented with a cheque for £50.

In second place were Treasured Memory Makers who are currently raising funds to send young Jocelyn Dixon and mum Lisa to Hungary where the pair have both qualified to represent England later in the year. They received a cheque for £30.

Third place was awarded to 2nd Scarborough Guides who were presented with a cheque for £20.Club President, George Roberts said: “It’s always a real treat to see what each organization does to attract customers to their stalls, from terrific tombolas and riotous raffles, to colourful cakes and marvellous marmalades, with the odd surprise ideas to tempt people to spend their money.”

Yorkshire Coast BID supported the event by providing street entertainment as an added bonus for shoppers, including the fabulous Jelly Roll Jazz Band.

Mr Wilkinson Said: “The Rotary Club stall raised about £1,000 for its chosen local causes and to promote its key projects and events.

"We were more than happy with how it went on the day. It was very lively and good that it was fine for us.”

The Cavaliers will be celebrating their 45th anniversary next year after receiving their charter on May 10, 1978.

To find out more about the Rotary Club email [email protected]

