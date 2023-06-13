News you can trust since 1882
A busy South Bay on a sunny June weekend

IN PICTURES: Sunny Scarborough shimmers as people flock to the beach

The warm weather drew hundreds of people to Scarborough this weekend to take advantage of the high temperatures.
By Louise Perrin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Visitors paddled and played, built sand castles and topped up their tans, as temperature soared into the high 20s.

Photographer Richard Ponter took a stroll around South Bay to capture the happy faces of those drawn to the beach.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery of pictures.

Having a great day in South Bay

1. Sunny Scarborough

Having a great day in South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the warm weekend weather

2. Sunny Scarborough

Enjoying the warm weekend weather Photo: Richard Ponter

Plenty of smiles for the camera

3. Sunny Scarborough

Plenty of smiles for the camera Photo: Richard Ponter

Taking the deck chair to the beach

4. Sunny Scarborough

Taking the deck chair to the beach Photo: Richard Ponter

