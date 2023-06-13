IN PICTURES: Sunny Scarborough shimmers as people flock to the beach
The warm weather drew hundreds of people to Scarborough this weekend to take advantage of the high temperatures.
Visitors paddled and played, built sand castles and topped up their tans, as temperature soared into the high 20s.
Photographer Richard Ponter took a stroll around South Bay to capture the happy faces of those drawn to the beach.
See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery of pictures.
