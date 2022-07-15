Frontman Danny O'Donohue hails the crowd

IN PICTURES: Superheroes The Script rock Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Irish rockers the Script rocked Scarborough Open AIr Theatre last night as they continued their Greatest Hits tour.

By Louise Perrin
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:07 am

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2022 summer season of live music continued last night (Thursday July 14) with an incredible headline show from The Script and special guest James Morrison.

Irish rockers – Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power performed a packed set as their greatest hits tour Tales From The Script came to the Yorkshire Coast.

The band burst onto the stage to Superheroes in a cloud of confetti, before delivering fan favourites such as Rain, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and For The First Time.

The group delighted the crowd by taking to the tiered seating to meet fans, performing If You Could See Me Now and Nothing surrounded by the audience.

The show was brought to a memorable climax as the audience used their phones to turn the Open Air Theatre into a dazzling spectacle, as The Script brought the show to a close with their Number One smash Hall of Fame.

Live music returns to Scarborough OAT on Friday July 22 with Simply Red and West End star Cassidy Janson.

1. The Script rock the Open Air Theatre

The Script delivered a hits-packed show

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

2. The Script rock the Open Air Theatre

James Morrison opened the show

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

3. The Script rock the Open Air Theatre

The rain didn't dampen the smiles

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

4. The Script rock the Open Air Theatre

The Script enter the crowd

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

