Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2022 summer season of live music continued last night (Thursday July 14) with an incredible headline show from The Script and special guest James Morrison.

Irish rockers – Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power performed a packed set as their greatest hits tour Tales From The Script came to the Yorkshire Coast.

The band burst onto the stage to Superheroes in a cloud of confetti, before delivering fan favourites such as Rain, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and For The First Time.

The group delighted the crowd by taking to the tiered seating to meet fans, performing If You Could See Me Now and Nothing surrounded by the audience.

The show was brought to a memorable climax as the audience used their phones to turn the Open Air Theatre into a dazzling spectacle, as The Script brought the show to a close with their Number One smash Hall of Fame.

Live music returns to Scarborough OAT on Friday July 22 with Simply Red and West End star Cassidy Janson.

