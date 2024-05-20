IN PICTURES: Surfers Against Sewage take to the waves to protest about water quality at Scarborough's South Bay

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Thousands of people paddled out at beaches and rivers across the UK on Saturday (May 18) as sewage backlash intensifies.

The protests were coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), who have called for an end to the sewage discharges plaguing the UK’s rivers and seas, as sewage overflows continue to have a devastating impact on ecological and human health.

Surfers Against Sewage, north-eastern representative, Steve Crawford said: “Scarborough has been highlighted as an area particularly troubled by pollution and poor water quality.

“SAS and local residents want to give a clear message to Yorkshire Water, NYC, the Environment Agency and the media that we are angry our town is being damaged by the negligence and lack of clear purpose being displayed”

Surfing school businessman Mr. Crawford was featured extensively in the national media last year regarding his loss of income due to the deterioration of the South Bay bathing waters.

Giles Bristow, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “Thousands are protesting on the water this weekend to let politicians, regulators and water companies know that the public aren’t going to let them wriggle out of demands for clean seas and rivers.

“We’re calling for plans that are ambitious enough to end sewage pollution in high-priority nature sites and the waters we surf, swim and paddle in by 2030, putting people and nature before profit.

“We won’t tolerate this broken system any longer.”

SAS is calling for an end to sewage discharges into all bathing waters and high-priority nature sites by 2030.

To find out more visit: sas.org.uk.

Protesters at Scarborough's South Bay

Surfers Against Sewage protest

Protesters at Scarborough's South Bay Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Steve Crawford from Surfers Against Sewage

Surfers Against Sewage protest

Steve Crawford from Surfers Against Sewage Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Paddling out to protest

Surfers Against Sewage protest

Paddling out to protest Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Protesters in the sea at Scarborough South Bay.

Surfers Against Sewage protest

Protesters in the sea at Scarborough South Bay. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
