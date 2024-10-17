Rejuve Recovery on Victoria RoadRejuve Recovery on Victoria Road
IN PICTURES: Take a first look inside Scarborough's new high tech recovery clinic

By Louise French
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
A brand new recovery clinic, which aims to improve mental and physical wellbeing, has opened on Victoria Road in Scarborough.

Rejuve Recovery in the brainchild of TJ Duggan, 29, who grew up in the town.

Mr Duggan returned to his roots to open the clinic after working with celebrities and professional athletes.

The clinic offers ice baths, infrared saunas and the latest recovery tech to promote recovery after exercise.

"Everyone has different needs, “ said Mr Duggan. “Ice baths are just great for recovery after core workouts, and a number of celebrities have used them to help with addictions.

“The dopamine spike and adrenalin boost have been shown to be on a par with drugs like cocaine, although naturally, it’s a lot healthier to use an ice bath, and the effects last a lot longer.

People often say to me what are the benefits? And I reply, how long do you have for me to explain it?

“The treatments are common in private members clubs and five star hotels.

“But the average Joe needs access to this as well.

“It’s something different, enjoyable and social – we don’t really have anything like this in Scarborough.

“I’m working with a number of charities, such as Andy’s Man Club. I’ve got the knowledge to teach people to use breath work to help manage anxiety and stress.

“I’ve tried to make pricing accessible as well, in London and Manchester it costs around £100 a session for these treatments.

“I’m using the same equipment, but our sessions start from £15 – the same price as a haircut.

“The long term goal is to start working with more charities and people to focus on addiction, anxiety and depression.”

Find out more about Rejuve Recovery and the services on offer at https://rejuve-recovery.co.uk/.

