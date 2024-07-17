IN PICTURES: take a look at life on board the Galéon Andalucía in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 16:33 BST
The Galeón Andalucía - a unique replica of a Spanish galleon – has opened her decks to the public today (July 17) while she is berthed in Scarborough harbour.

The replica made for a majestic sight as she sailed into town yesterday.

She is open to the public to Monday July 22 from 10am until 8pm each day.

Photographer Richard Ponter got on board for a look round.

Pictures on board the Galeon Andalucia while it's in Scarborough.

1. Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough

Pictures on board the Galeon Andalucia while it's in Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough.

2. Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough

The Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter

On board The Galeon Andalucia.

3. Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough

On board The Galeon Andalucia. Photo: Richard Ponter

The replica of the Spanish galleon is berthed in Scarborough.

4. Galeon Andalucia in Scarborough

The replica of the Spanish galleon is berthed in Scarborough. Photo: Richard Ponter

