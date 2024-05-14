IN PICTURES: Take a look at the stunning outfits at Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024

People flocked to the town to admire the stunning outfits, a combination of historical clothing with futuristic technology, as they sparkled in the late spring sunshine.
Bridlington Free Press photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some spectacular images from the event.
1. Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024
Strolling on the Promenade Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024
Greeting a Steampunk pooch Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024
Having a chat at the Spa Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024
When worlds collide - Boba Fett arrives Photo: Richard Ponter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.