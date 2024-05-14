Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024
IN PICTURES: Take a look at the stunning outfits at Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2024

By Louise French
Published 14th May 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 15:45 BST
The Fourth Bridlington Steampunk Weekend took place at the Spa last weekend.

People flocked to the town to admire the stunning outfits, a combination of historical clothing with futuristic technology, as they sparkled in the late spring sunshine.

Bridlington Free Press photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some spectacular images from the event.

Strolling on the Promenade

Strolling on the Promenade Photo: Richard Ponter

Greeting a Steampunk pooch

Greeting a Steampunk pooch Photo: Richard Ponter

Having a chat at the Spa

Having a chat at the Spa Photo: Richard Ponter

When worlds collide - Boba Fett arrives

When worlds collide - Boba Fett arrives Photo: Richard Ponter

