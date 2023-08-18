IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.

From an eight bedroom detached house for £350,000, to a two bedroom terraced house for £115,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

1 . Rosewood Close, Bridlington This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £165,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . North Marine Drive, North Bay Court, Bridlington This two bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £160,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Scargate Close, Bridlington This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £250,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . The Crescent, Bridlington This 11 bedroom, 12 bathroom property is for sale with Hunters for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales