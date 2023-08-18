News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an eight bedroom detached house for £350,000, to a two bedroom terraced house for £115,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £165,000.

1. Rosewood Close, Bridlington

This two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £165,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £160,000.

2. North Marine Drive, North Bay Court, Bridlington

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £160,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £250,000.

3. Scargate Close, Bridlington

This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This 11 bedroom, 12 bathroom property is for sale with Hunters for £150,000.

4. The Crescent, Bridlington

This 11 bedroom, 12 bathroom property is for sale with Hunters for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

