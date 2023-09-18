News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.

From an four bedroom detached house for £340,000, to a two bedroom flat for £97,500, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Boutique Property Shop for £97,500.

1. Westgate, Bridlington

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Boutique Property Shop for £97,500. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £145,000.

2. Lamplugh Road, Bridlington

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £170,000.

3. Pinfold Meadows, Bridlington

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £170,000. Photo: Zoopla

This new build two bedroom end terrace house is for sale with Barratt Homes for £153,000.

4. "Abby" at Kingsgate, Bridlington

This new build two bedroom end terrace house is for sale with Barratt Homes for £153,000. Photo: Zoopla

