IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

From an four bedroom detached house for £340,000, to a two bedroom flat for £97,500, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

1 . Westgate, Bridlington This two bedroom flat is for sale with Boutique Property Shop for £97,500. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lamplugh Road, Bridlington This one bedroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Pinfold Meadows, Bridlington This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £170,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . "Abby" at Kingsgate, Bridlington This new build two bedroom end terrace house is for sale with Barratt Homes for £153,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales