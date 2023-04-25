News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you’re looking for a new property in and around the Scarborough area, our selection of new properties added to the market this week may be the perfect place to start your search.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Here we take a look at 15 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now, including a hotel, lodges, houses and flats.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

This two bedroom, one bathroom mid terrace home is for sale with Ellis Hay for £120,000.

1. Lyell Street, Scarborough

This two bedroom, one bathroom mid terrace home is for sale with Ellis Hay for £120,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom, one bathroom end of terrace home is for sale with Reeds Rains for £145,000.

2. Hampton Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom, one bathroom end of terrace home is for sale with Reeds Rains for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is for sale with Reeds Rains for £175,000.

3. Springhill Close, Scarborough

This two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is for sale with Reeds Rains for £175,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom, one bathroom first floor flat is for sale with CPH for £195,000.

4. Guards Court, Scarborough

This two bedroom, one bathroom first floor flat is for sale with CPH for £195,000. Photo: Zoopla

