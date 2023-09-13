News you can trust since 1882
Here are properties that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.

From an five bedroom semi-detached house for £240,000, to a two bedroom flat for £70,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £340,000.

1. Windermere Drive, Bridlington

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £340,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Purplebricks for £285,000.

2. Redwood Close, Bridlington

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Purplebricks for £285,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £230,000.

3. Omega Close, Bridlington

This two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £70,000.

4. Gordon Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £70,000. Photo: Zoopla

