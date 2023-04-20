News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week - including a hotel

If you’re looking for a new property in and around the Scarborough area, our selection of new properties added to the market this week may be the perfect place to start your search.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Here we take a look at 17 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now, including a hotel, lodges, houses and flats.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

This two bedroom and two bathroom first floor apartment currently for sale with Colin Ellis for £165,000.

1. Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom first floor apartment currently for sale with Colin Ellis for £165,000. Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom and three bathroom mid-terrace home is currently for sale with CPH for £200,000.

2. North Marine Road, Scarborough

This seven bedroom and three bathroom mid-terrace home is currently for sale with CPH for £200,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Ellis Hay for £210,000.

3. Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is currently for sale with Ellis Hay for £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom, one bathroom semi-detached home is currently for sale with Ellis Hay for £325,000.

4. Ayton Road, Seamer

This three bedroom, one bathroom semi-detached home is currently for sale with Ellis Hay for £325,000. Photo: Zoopla

