IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week - including a hotel
If you’re looking for a new property in and around the Scarborough area, our selection of new properties added to the market this week may be the perfect place to start your search.
Here we take a look at 17 properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now, including a hotel, lodges, houses and flats.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk.
Page 1 of 5