IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 nature photos from in and around Bridlington, submitted by you

Here is a selection of nature photos submitted to us from readers showing the beautiful nature found on the coastline.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

From the gorgeous birds found at the RSPB Bempton Cliffs site, to the stunning Bridlington Harbour, these photos showcase the best of the East Yorkshire coast.

These photos were submitted by readers and highlight how talented people in Bridlington area are, as well as the beautiful nature that can be found here.

If you would like to submit a photo to our gallery, please email [email protected]

This beautiful puffin was snapped at Bempton Cliffs, an RSPB site famous for being the home of migratory puffins in the summer.

1. Stunning nature photos submitted by you

This beautiful puffin was snapped at Bempton Cliffs, an RSPB site famous for being the home of migratory puffins in the summer. Photo: Adrian Cole

This beautiful pair of gannets were snapped at Bempton Cliffs.

2. Stunning nature photos submitted by you

This beautiful pair of gannets were snapped at Bempton Cliffs. Photo: Beverley Senturk

This little honey bee has been photographed while getting nectar from a lavender flower.

3. Stunning nature photos submitted by you

This little honey bee has been photographed while getting nectar from a lavender flower. Photo: Claire Firth

This is a beautiful view of the iconic Flamborough Lighthouse.

4. Stunning nature photos submitted by you

This is a beautiful view of the iconic Flamborough Lighthouse. Photo: Jackie Badger

