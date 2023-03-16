IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 22 Irish Dancing pictures from Scarborough events through the years

Tomorrow, Friday March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day and The Scarborough News has delved into the archives.
Check out these pictures below from Shannon’s Irish Dancers and Kevin O’Connors School of Irish Dancing, as well as Irish Dancers at Scalby Fair and Scarborough Spa.
Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing award winners in 2010, from left, back, Laura Harness, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Natasha Pitts, Leigh McWatt, Enya Sanchez, Josanne Machon, Ruth Kitchen, and Kathryn Outhart, front, Alyssa Sanchez, Emily Martin, and Megan Outhart. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Dancers from Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing looking forward to their St Patrick's Day show in 2011. Photo: Andrew Higgins
The Shannon Irish Dancers junior and senior show team in 2008, in their spectacular costumes and make-up for their dance 'Away With The Fairies', which they performed at a show at the YMCA Theatre, and also at the Birmingham International Tattoo, held at the National Indoor Arena. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Irish dancers entertain at the Scalby Fair in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins