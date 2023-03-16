News you can trust since 1882
Check out our throwback pictures of Irish Dancing in Scarborough through the years.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 22 Irish Dancing pictures from Scarborough events through the years

Tomorrow, Friday March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day and The Scarborough News has delved into the archives.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT

Check out these pictures below from Shannon’s Irish Dancers and Kevin O’Connors School of Irish Dancing, as well as Irish Dancers at Scalby Fair and Scarborough Spa.

Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing award winners in 2010, from left, back, Laura Harness, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Natasha Pitts, Leigh McWatt, Enya Sanchez, Josanne Machon, Ruth Kitchen, and Kathryn Outhart, front, Alyssa Sanchez, Emily Martin, and Megan Outhart.

1. Irish Dancing

Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing award winners in 2010, from left, back, Laura Harness, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Natasha Pitts, Leigh McWatt, Enya Sanchez, Josanne Machon, Ruth Kitchen, and Kathryn Outhart, front, Alyssa Sanchez, Emily Martin, and Megan Outhart. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Dancers from Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing looking forward to their St Patrick's Day show in 2011.

2. Irish Dancing

Dancers from Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing looking forward to their St Patrick's Day show in 2011. Photo: Andrew Higgins

The Shannon Irish Dancers junior and senior show team in 2008, in their spectacular costumes and make-up for their dance 'Away With The Fairies', which they performed at a show at the YMCA Theatre, and also at the Birmingham International Tattoo, held at the National Indoor Arena.

3. Irish Dancing

The Shannon Irish Dancers junior and senior show team in 2008, in their spectacular costumes and make-up for their dance 'Away With The Fairies', which they performed at a show at the YMCA Theatre, and also at the Birmingham International Tattoo, held at the National Indoor Arena. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Irish dancers entertain at the Scalby Fair in 2012.

4. Irish Dancing

Irish dancers entertain at the Scalby Fair in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins

