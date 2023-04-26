News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 27 photos from school proms across Scarborough schools in 2011

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives to find these 27 prom pictures from across schools in Scarborough from 2011.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know!

The St Augustine's School boys are arriving for the prom.

1. School prom in 2011

The St Augustine's School boys are arriving for the prom. Photo: Kevin Allen

A procession of girls from Graham School take the red carpet from their limo.

2. School prom in 2011

A procession of girls from Graham School take the red carpet from their limo. Photo: Kevin Allen

Graham School boys add a Blues Brothers mood to the prom.

3. School prom in 2011

Graham School boys add a Blues Brothers mood to the prom. Photo: Kevin Allen

Raincliffe School students Hannah Nealis, Emily Houseman, Ashliegh Wood.

4. School prom in 2011

Raincliffe School students Hannah Nealis, Emily Houseman, Ashliegh Wood. Photo: Richard Ponter

