IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 27 photos from school proms across Scarborough schools in 2011

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives to find these 27 prom pictures from across schools in Scarborough from 2011.
Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know!
1.
The St Augustine's School boys are arriving for the prom. Photo: Kevin Allen
A procession of girls from Graham School take the red carpet from their limo. Photo: Kevin Allen
Graham School boys add a Blues Brothers mood to the prom. Photo: Kevin Allen
Raincliffe School students Hannah Nealis, Emily Houseman, Ashliegh Wood. Photo: Richard Ponter