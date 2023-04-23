IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 29 school prom pictures from Graham School across the years

4 . Graham School Prom

In 2009, Emma Boardman recieved a very special arrival, chauffered in a Jaguar by Capt Tony Vining, of the 4th Batt' Yorkshire Regt. Emma's dad, Sgt Pete Hall, of the 4th Batt Yorkshire Regt', saw his daughter arrive for her big night after a long day preparing for the Armed Forces Day. Photo: Andrew Higgins