IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 29 school prom pictures from Graham School across the years

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives to find these 29 prom pictures from across the years.
Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know!
1. Graham School Prom
Jenni Ibbotson(L), Leanne Young, Olivia Burtonshaw, Cordelia Clark, Rebecca Smith, and Beth Bunton in 2009. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Graham School Prom
Josh Cooper(L), Diago Smith, Andy Roebuck, Stefan Campbell, Keith Chapman, Sam Richley, and Dan Brailsford in 2009. Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Graham School Prom
In 2009, Myah Ashkenazy hired a classic 1958 Bedford Duple coach (from Coastal and Country Coaches of Whitby) for all her friends to travel to the prom. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Graham School Prom
In 2009, Emma Boardman recieved a very special arrival, chauffered in a Jaguar by Capt Tony Vining, of the 4th Batt' Yorkshire Regt.
Emma's dad, Sgt Pete Hall, of the 4th Batt Yorkshire Regt', saw his daughter arrive for her big night after a long day preparing for the Armed Forces Day. Photo: Andrew Higgins