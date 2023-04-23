News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 29 school prom pictures from Graham School across the years

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives to find these 29 prom pictures from across the years.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

Have a look and see if you can spot yourself or someone you know!

Jenni Ibbotson(L), Leanne Young, Olivia Burtonshaw, Cordelia Clark, Rebecca Smith, and Beth Bunton in 2009.

1. Graham School Prom

Jenni Ibbotson(L), Leanne Young, Olivia Burtonshaw, Cordelia Clark, Rebecca Smith, and Beth Bunton in 2009. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Josh Cooper(L), Diago Smith, Andy Roebuck, Stefan Campbell, Keith Chapman, Sam Richley, and Dan Brailsford in 2009.

2. Graham School Prom

Josh Cooper(L), Diago Smith, Andy Roebuck, Stefan Campbell, Keith Chapman, Sam Richley, and Dan Brailsford in 2009. Photo: Andrew Higgins

In 2009, Myah Ashkenazy hired a classic 1958 Bedford Duple coach (from Coastal and Country Coaches of Whitby) for all her friends to travel to the prom.

3. Graham School Prom

In 2009, Myah Ashkenazy hired a classic 1958 Bedford Duple coach (from Coastal and Country Coaches of Whitby) for all her friends to travel to the prom. Photo: Andrew Higgins

In 2009, Emma Boardman recieved a very special arrival, chauffered in a Jaguar by Capt Tony Vining, of the 4th Batt' Yorkshire Regt. Emma's dad, Sgt Pete Hall, of the 4th Batt Yorkshire Regt', saw his daughter arrive for her big night after a long day preparing for the Armed Forces Day.

4. Graham School Prom

In 2009, Emma Boardman recieved a very special arrival, chauffered in a Jaguar by Capt Tony Vining, of the 4th Batt' Yorkshire Regt. Emma's dad, Sgt Pete Hall, of the 4th Batt Yorkshire Regt', saw his daughter arrive for her big night after a long day preparing for the Armed Forces Day. Photo: Andrew Higgins

