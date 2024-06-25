IN PICTURES: Take a look at these fabulous photos from Bridlington Vintage Day 2024

The Old Town was bathed in sunshine on June 23, but it wasn't just the long-awaited sun that brought hundreds of visitors.

A variety of interesting stalls lined the historic high street, alongside performers, musicians, food and drink and more.

The event was organised by Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT) who managed to plan a huge event that will stay on the town’s calendar for years to come.

Martyn Coltman, ROBOT Secretary, said: “The sun shone; the crowds turned out in huge numbers, probably the biggest ever; the impressive array of vintage-themed entertainers and lindyhop dancers were superb and the selection of stalls and stands all reported a very enjoyable and successful event.

"1940s and 50s reenactment groups filled the street with colour and nostalgia. Wartime vehicles, uniforms, costumes, flags and bunting added to the unique atmosphere.

"ROBOT plans, funds and runs the event - thousands of hours of voluntary time and thousands of pounds in costs. The shops and hospitality businesses also had a tremendous day for custom, with several having their busiest day ever.

"Bridlington is particularly lucky to have so many similar festival events filling a year-round packed festivals and events calendar and many are only possible because of the tremendous commitment of volunteers, who help make the town as attractive as it is to visitors.

"Watch out for ROBOT’s big Christmas Dickensian Advent Festival on Sunday December 1!”

Check out the photos below!

1 . Bridlington Vintage Day 2024 Duncan, Alison, Johnny, Carol, James, and Ken enjoying the day.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Vintage Day 2024 Three lovely ladies enjoying a laugh.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales