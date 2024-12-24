Hazel Welburn and her family have been decorating their home in Woodlands Road, Rillington for around 20 years, adding to the decorations each year. Over this time they have raised £17,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these fabulous photos of a spectacular Christmas house in Rillington
By Louise French
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:47 GMT
A stunning festive display at a house in Rillington near Malton has been capturing the imagination of passers-by for two decades.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.