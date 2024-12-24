Raising money for cancer research - Grandma Hazel Welburn and grandson Jacob tend to the decorationsRaising money for cancer research - Grandma Hazel Welburn and grandson Jacob tend to the decorations
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these fabulous photos of a spectacular Christmas house in Rillington

By Louise French
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:47 GMT
A stunning festive display at a house in Rillington near Malton has been capturing the imagination of passers-by for two decades.

Hazel Welburn and her family have been decorating their home in Woodlands Road, Rillington for around 20 years, adding to the decorations each year. Over this time they have raised £17,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Hazel adds to the decorations each year

1. Rillington Christmas house

Hazel adds to the decorations each year Photo: Richard Ponter

Hazel has been raising money for cancer charities for two decades

2. Rillington Christmas house

Hazel has been raising money for cancer charities for two decades Photo: Richard Ponter

Magical

3. Rillington Christmas house

Magical Photo: Richard Ponter

