IN PICTURES: Take a look at these photos from a Bridlington care home work experience visit

Here is a selection of photos from a Bridlington care home showing how much joy work experience visitors brought both residents and staff.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

Residents and staff at Mallard Court care home in Bridlington enjoyed welcoming local volunteers and student work placements.

The group joined in with reminiscing, music, games and a variety of other activities together.

New volunteer Grace brought lots of smiles to both our residents and staff.

Headlands School student Ruby who visited on her work experience week made an impact at the home. She was an asset to the activity team with her creativity and warm personality.

Students from the East Riding College in Bridlington also took part in work experience. Megan was the most recent visitor who attended on her annual work placement.

The care home is already looking forward to the new students who will be joining them in September.

General Manager, Dianne Peters of Mallard Court, said: “The residents at our home have a wonderful time enjoying the company of our young visitors. They are able to share stories together, reminiscing about their life experiences, especially from their younger years.

“If anyone wishes to call in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us and a warm welcome awaits.”

Mallard Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and

hospitals. Mallard Court provides residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 70 residents, ranging from short stay respite care to long term stays.

Here a little girl is happily colouring-in with one of the care homes' residents.

Here a little girl is happily colouring-in with one of the care homes' residents.

An Alice in Wonderland themed tea party brought smiles to the residents.

An Alice in Wonderland themed tea party brought smiles to the residents.

Mallard Court provides residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 70 residents, ranging from short stay respite care to long term stays.

Mallard Court provides residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 70 residents, ranging from short stay respite care to long term stays.

A Headlands School student called Ruby visited the care home for a week during her work placement.

A Headlands School student called Ruby visited the care home for a week during her work placement.

