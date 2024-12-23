IN PICTURES: Take a look back at some of the best Whitby photographs of 2024

Photographer Richard Ponter shares a selection of his favourite pictures of 2024.
1. Best pictures in and around Whitby 2024
Illuminated Abbey - Luke Simpson with Vicki Swan Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Best pictures in and around Whitby 2024
Goathland Scarecrow Festival - Gordon Vinter visits the Mad Hatter's Tea Party in Beck Hole Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Best pictures in and around Whitby 2024
The Galeon Andalucia sails into Whitby Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Best pictures in and around Whitby 2024
The Whitby Krampus Run sets off from The Chapel on the Hill Photo: Richard Ponter
