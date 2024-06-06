Killerby Old Hall, Cayton.Killerby Old Hall, Cayton.
IN PICTURES: Take a look inside luxury holiday destination, Killerby Old Hall, near Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Take a look inside Killerby Old Hall, a family-operated site at Cayton which offers cottages, luxury lakeside glamping pods and a caravan park.

Killerby Old Hall has just had its revamped website launched, courtesy of hospitality-focused design agency Keep, as part of a comprehensive rebrand.

Here we take a look at these pictures which showcase the tranquil beauty of Killerby's setting.

From left: Daniel Eland, partner, Keep, Shaun Pye and Babette Pye, Killerby Old Hall owners and Matt Wade, partner, Keep.

1. Killerby Old Hall

From left: Daniel Eland, partner, Keep, Shaun Pye and Babette Pye, Killerby Old Hall owners and Matt Wade, partner, Keep. Photo: submitted

Dovecote.

2. Killerby Old Hall

Dovecote. Photo: submitted

Sign that welcomes guests on the way in.

3. Killerby Old Hall

Sign that welcomes guests on the way in. Photo: submitted

Enjoying a relaxing soak!

4. Killerby Old Hall

Enjoying a relaxing soak! Photo: submitted

