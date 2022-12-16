IN PICTURES: Take a look inside Scarborough Lifeboat Station's revamped visitor centre

Scarborough Lifeboat Station is inviting people to visit their redeveloped Visitor Engagement Centre.

The new Visitor Engagement Centre, situated at the Lifeboat Station on Foreshore Road, was made possible by a very generous donation from Miss Anne Lawson who supports the RNLI’s lifesaving work on the Yorkshire coast.

The team at the lifeboat station, alongside Miss Lawson, have worked hard to create a space to enable people to get up close with their lifesaving work.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said: “You can see our lifeboats and their launching equipment, and have your photo taken on one of our Lifeguard Rescue Watercraft whilst you learn about how to keep yourself safe on our stunning coastline.

“You can also read about our 221 years of lifesaving in Scarborough, and the heroic rescues our crews and Lifeguards have carried out. From rowing lifeboats to the latest jet-drive All Weather Shannon lifeboat.

“Learn about how our crews are trained, have a go at tying different knots and see if you can get a virtual crew member dressed in time to make the shout.

“Make sure you check out the story of Ravi and learn how he used the FLOAT to live method when he got into trouble in the sea.”

The Visitor Engagement centre is open every day between 11am and 3pm (opening hours may differ over the Christmas period). It is free to enter and access is through the RNLI shop.

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea. If you see anyone injured or in distress on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

